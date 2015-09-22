Terry Fox Run in Central Saanich this weekend

Organizer of the Central Saanich Terry Fox Run Marilyn Hodgson gets ready for this weekend’s 16th annual Central Saanich run.

This Sunday will mark the 16th annual Terry Fox Run in Central Saanich, a run that has taken place now for over 30 years.

With around 200 people attending last year’s run, organizer Marilyn Hodgson said there have been lots of returning families.

“People have been coming for years and it’s great to see the new generation coming up and learning about Terry Fox’s legacy,” she told the PNR.

There will be a few options for people to choose from, with both a walk and a run. There will be a three kilometre walk, suitable for families with strollers, which will take place amongst the trails around Centennial Park. There will also be a five kilometre walk for those wanting to go a bit further.

For the runners there’s a five and ten kilometre run, which will have volunteers marshalling and encouraging runners throughout the area of Central Saanich.

The event is free to register and people are welcome to donate if they wish.

“We obviously are trying to raise money for cancer research and all of the money for the Terry Fox Run does go into cancer research, so we are really hoping that people will come and be generous with donations…” said Hodgson.

The run is very important to Hodgson who lost two of her sisters and her mother to cancer.

“So when I look at three of our five family members being stricken by this, it just really emphasizes to me that everybody can do something to make a difference and that’s what I hope to do and that’s why I continue to do that…” she said.

Hodgson has also completed 33 of the 35 Terry Fox Runs that have taken place.

“This is only my second year of running this community run but I have taught for 35 years and my second year of teaching was when Terry Fox was on his marathon of Hope,” she said, adding that she looks at it as the starting point of her awareness.

“Every school I’ve been at, it’s just been really important for myself and one or two other enthusiasts to make sure that the message gets out there to that age group.”

In the community of Central Saanich alone, $121,000 was raised which was forwarded to the Terry Fox Foundation headquarters in Coquitlam.

“Last year, I remember thinking ‘well Terry ran 5,373 kilometres on his journey and that’s the money that we raised last year, 5,373.”

The walk/run registration will take place at the Centennial Park Field House in Central Saanich at 8 a.m. on Sept. 18 with the walk and run commencing at 9 a.m.

The walk/run will wrap up at around 11 a.m. and people will be invited back to Centennial Park for a community pancake breakfast provided by the Central Saanich Lions. The breakfast is by donation and all money raised will go towards the Terry Fox Foundation.

For the route of the run, people can visit terryfox.org.