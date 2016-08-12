North Saanich's Panorama Rec hosts MEC Victoria Sprint Triathlon

Triathletes looking for some extra training — or newcomers to the sport — are signing up for the second annual MEC Victoria Sprint Triathlon at Panorama Rec. this Sunday.

Race Director Caitlin Brown says this year’s event is expecting around 150 people taking part in a 500 meter swim, 20 kilometer cycle and 5k run — all through North and Central Saanich. Brown said event organizers have made some changes based on participant feedback last year, making the swimming event easier to navigate. The swim takes place in the pool at Panorama and both the cycle and run legs start and finish there.

The bike and the run will use roads like East Saanich, Stelly’s X Road, McTavish and Bourne Terrace. Drivers are asked to watch for racers in those areas up until the early afternoon on Sunday.

The triathlon is open to anyone, Brown said, in multiple age groups and the top three in each grouping will receive medals.

The swimming begins at around 8 a.m. with the race expected to be complete by 12:30 p.m. A medal ceremony will take place around 11 a.m.