Three-peat for Peninsual Track's Les East

For the third year in a row, Peninsula Track’s Les East,78, and Anne Murfitt, 57, came back from the B.C. Masters Championships bedecked with gold medals.

In fact, with more of them than ever, particularly for East. From two gold medals in 2014, to four in 2015, he returned from Kelowna over the Canada Day long weekend with eight gold — plus a silver.

East repeated as champion in the high jump (1.15m), triple jump (6.64m), hammer (28.28m) and javelin (22.89m). He added the long jump (3.30m), shot (8.60m), discus (26.78m) and weight throw (10.72m) to his list of titles this year.

With his 3,229 points earned in the throws pentathlon, he added a silver medal to his haul.

Murfitt’s own gold medal count went from one in 2014, to four last year and stands at three for this year — plus a silver and a bronze. She retained her titles in the hammer (23.88m) and weight throw (7.57m), while adding the throws pentathlon, amassing 1,565 points. Her silver medal came in the discus, with a throw of 17.64m — over 1.5 metres further than last year — and her shot put of 6.95m earned the bronze.

Also competing this year was Don Brodeur, 65, who was golden in the discus (37.63m) and the throws pentathlon (3,036 points in his age categoty) and doubled his medal count with silvers in the hammer (31.64m) and the Shot (10.41m).

Mette Fossberg, competing in the W60 category, saw her performance in the 100m rewarded with a silver medal, and later collected a bronze with her 2.98m leap in the long jump.

— by Danny Daniels, News contributor