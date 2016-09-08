LETTERS: Make site a seniors tent city

With the advent of new commercial and housing developments in Sidney, not to mention the new fire hall site and adjacent town parking lot, current businesses and residents will be disadvantaged.

Sadly, many of those residents are seniors who will have great difficulty in finding suitable accommodation.

I have a proposal. Eliminate the under-used and financially non-viable skateboard site near the Mary Winspear Centre. Deny access to the fire department — they can go to the Gateway site.

Organize the site with roads and walkways, similar to a trailer court. Make spaces available to seniors only at subsidized rates for a new and legal tent city, maintained by the Town, in partnership with the Mary Winspear Centre. Patrol it with armed volunteers (NERF guns should suffice) and keep the grey space grey.

In anticipation, I am collecting pallets, which I will insulate and use as a base for my tent. I’m sure I can become a new member of that community.

Bruce Schneider, Sidney