LETTERS: Without Gateway, stores will still be empty

To me it’s obvious that only a small, vocal group of residents do not want the Gateway project. The anti-Gateway letters published in the PNR seem to be orchestrated by this same small group.

I was at the first presentation put on by Omicron. It was very well received. The acceptance by the residents of West Sidney is overwhelming.

Gateway will generate competition for the business community and this is economically healthy and a win for the consumer.

If Gateway is not built at all, the empty stores in Sidney will continue to stand empty.

They will build the Sandown project with even more commercial space and the Town of Sidney will lose the tax revenue, a developer-financed pedestrian overpass and traffic improvements at the Galaran/Beacon intersection.

For people who pledge not to spend a dime at Sidney Gateway, there will be many more who will.

Dave Spencer, Sidney