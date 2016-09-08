LETTERS: Such an adventure

I laughed and then I cried when reading Helen Lang’s adventure with her walker getting away from her while out on a walking path (PNR Aug. 31).

A good samaritan gentleman came to her rescue and they both ended up toppling over.

Her description of the bad samaritan on a tractor charging $20 each to get them home was the clincher.

Dear Helen, I hope you have written your memoirs, you have so many happy and sad life stories to tell, and you would tell them so well.

Heather Edwards, Central Saanich