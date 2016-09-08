  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: Such an adventure

  • posted Sep 8, 2016 at 12:00 PM

I laughed and then I cried when reading Helen Lang’s adventure with her walker getting away from her while out on a walking path (PNR Aug. 31).

A good samaritan gentleman came to her rescue and they both ended up  toppling over.

Her description of the bad samaritan on a tractor charging $20 each to get them home was the clincher.

Dear Helen, I hope you have written your memoirs, you have so many happy and sad life stories to tell, and you would tell them so well.

Heather Edwards, Central Saanich

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event