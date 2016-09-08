- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: Such an adventure
I laughed and then I cried when reading Helen Lang’s adventure with her walker getting away from her while out on a walking path (PNR Aug. 31).
A good samaritan gentleman came to her rescue and they both ended up toppling over.
Her description of the bad samaritan on a tractor charging $20 each to get them home was the clincher.
Dear Helen, I hope you have written your memoirs, you have so many happy and sad life stories to tell, and you would tell them so well.
Heather Edwards, Central Saanich
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.