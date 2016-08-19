LETTERS: Sidney mall should go somewhere else

It has been pointed out a number of times that placing the Gateway mall on Victoria Airport Authority land, on the opposite side of Sidney, is not central, nor compatable a location for pedestrian friendly access.

Also, placing the mall beside the airport will be noisy and polluting. It will not be a relaxed shopping experience. There has been an increase in flights which, in turn, created more noise and pollution. It is reaching an intolerable level and having a negative effect on the physical and mental well being of the people of Sidney.

There is no central or focal point to meet or congregate in town. The Save-On, Shoppers Drug Mart and B.C. Liquor store plaza is the place people meet. Yet, this pocket is an eyesore. But, it’s also the exact place to build the mall. The mayor and town council can convey the wishes of the people of Sidney by referendum.

The new mall needs to be central, accessed by Beacon Avenue and exited via Bevan Avenue, with extensive underground parking. If developed properly, it need not conflict with the existing retailers in town.

This is just a proposal, but a good one that can work for all involved. The plan needs to be objective, showing all the pros and cons.

Andrew Borek, Sidney