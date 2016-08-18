LETTERS: Sleight of hand in Sidney

Like any good magic act, the on-stage players (VAA, Omicron, Sidney and North Saanich councils), have us focused on the ‘up front’ minutae of the Gateway and Sandown development proposals, while we miss what is going on under the covers.

Until other more significant issues confronting our region have been properly considered and long-term solutions presented to the people affected, both councils should avoid taking any further action or decision which could limit currently available options. We desperately need a cross-highway interchange. Adding a Sandown or Gateway development to the traffic mix without having already implemented an integrated foot and vehicle traffic plan for the entire area constitutes official insanity.

Is the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) really allowed to do anything they like just because they are on federal land? I think not. However, they do have the responsibility to ensure safety in the operation of the airport. I just don’t see how building a major commercial centre a few steps from the Sidney end of the main runway helps anybody. The hot air contest between Mayors Price and Finall amplifies their differences rather than their level of cooperation and highlights the crying need for co-operative, integrated planning activity before we end up with two major developments we don’t want or need.

Noel Currie, Sidney