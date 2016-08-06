LETTERS: How about amusements?

North Saanich has the right to develop the Sandown property as they see fit. They’ve been working on that property for two years.

Why was Mayor Price just now pleading with them to change their plans? A recent letter in the PNR mentioned attractions on the Gateway land. This coincides with an idea that we have.

We recently made a trip to Osoyoos, specifically to enjoy the Rattlesnake Canyon Amusement Park. There were bumper boats, a go-cart track and other rides. These were complemented by an arcade, ice cream parlour, concession and gift shop. How about that sort of venue (perhaps with an ocean theme), sharing the Gateway land with a hotel and the emergency centre? An attraction such as this would bring in tourists who would make use of restaurants, shops and hotel/motels.

Fran and Clem Tisserand, Sidney