Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: No on Gateway
An excellent letter by Hildegard Horie in the July 27 PNR. She states, “If citizens do not speak up now then we will soon see the devatating result in Sidney.” From my perspective, the citizens have been speaking up. Every issue of the PNR, for months now, has had letters decrying this ridiculous Gateway idea.
For Mayor Price, if you are reading this, we do not want it. Period.
Brian Shepherd, Sidney
