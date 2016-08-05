LETTERS: Thanks Sidney

On July 16 our family was sailing near Sidney when our boat became disabled.

We had been instructed to contact our charter marina in Anacortes by cell phone but, alas, we had no signal. We were stranded.

We saw a craft nearby and flagged them down. Fortunately, that boat was operated by members of the Canadian Park Service en route to Sidney Spit. They allowed us to use their phone and then helped us to arrange a tow boat.

The rangers were both professional and pleasant and assisted us far beyond necessity. They even checked to make sure all was well as we waited for the tow.

The tow operators again were very helpful and professional. This was a high wind day and many boats needed help. They triaged appropriately and managed to assist all those who needed them.

When we arrived back on land, again we were greeted by only the most empathetic and pleasant people imaginable.

These included Emma at the Van Isle Marina, Tim, Roan, and ‘Nautical’ Myles from the local towing service. Then we were quite impressed with the technical and mechanical competence of Ian from Philbrook’s Boatyard and especially Todd Koroll, the general manager of Vector Yacht Services.

These folks clearly knew what they were doing and they were all so compassionate throughout our ordeal, and every single one had a sense of humor.

All did more for us than necessary and all were patient and kind.

I hope never to be stranded at sea again but if I were, the place to be is Sidney, British Columbia. There could not have been a more pleasant, caring, technically competent, or professional group.

Thank you all so much.

Russ and Kathy Spreen, West Chester, PA