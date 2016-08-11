HELEN LANG: A soul of generosity, Lucy was a fine example

This past week I had a lovely visitor, the daughter of one of my very best friends. She brought sandwiches so we had lunch at the beach in the sunshine which was such a treat. Good sandwiches too!

We talked abut her Mum, Lucy, who would be pleased from where she is sitting not far from the Almighty’s throne. She was really a lovely person, the soul of generosity.

I’ve told you about the time she was asked for money by an old man sitting on the sidewalk.

She looked at him and from his red cheeks and purple nose realized he’d spend any money she gave him on booze, so she went into a nearby coffee shop and bought him a thick sandwich and a cup of well sugared coffee. She handed them to him and quickly walked away.

Then there was the time a man came to the door of her isolated house, asking for something to eat. Without a second thought she invited him in and scrambled him some eggs, made him a lot of toast, produced some jam and when he had eaten sent him on his way with a fat sandwich in his pocket.

Afraid? Heavens no. She was a Scot and the Scots are known to be a brave lot.

What a gal! I loved Lucy, as did everyone who knew her. I’ll miss her as long as I live. Jenny has inherited her Mum’s lovely nature.

Lucy and Pete, her husband, had an enormous patch of Himilayan blackberries, which we were privilaged to share. I made jam until the cows came home with those berries and everyone loved it. They often went home with a jar of it, in a deep pocket.

No, they didn’t steal it. Lucy shared, so I did as well.

Helen Lang has been the Peninsula News Review’s garden columnist for more than 30 years.