Tell us and win: Where should the Royals visit?

  • by  Staff Writer - Peninsula News Review
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 12:00 PM
The region’s abuzz with the talk of the upcoming visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who will make Victoria their home base during their visit to Canada in late September.

Planned stops for the royal couple, expected to be visiting with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, include the Great Bear Rainforest, Bella Bella, Kelowna, Whitehorse and Haida Gwaii, among other West Coast destinations.

Here in the Capital Region, we’re celebrating with a special reader’s contest. The Peninsula News Review wants you to tell us what they should see and do while in the capital.

Sip a cuppa at a favourite tea house or savour one of our renowned craft brews? Pet the goats at the Beacon Hill petting zoo or stroll the gardens at Hatley Castle?

Tell us what you think should be a highlight of William and Kate’s visit and be entered to win $500.

To enter, and for full details, visit vicnews.com/contests.

