North Saanich volunteer shot by BB pellet

Police have two youth in custody after a member of the North Saanich Citizens on Patrol group was allegedly hit in the head by a pellet early this morning.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP are reporting that the individual felt a sharp pain in his head after volunteers patrolling in a vehicle in the area of McDonald Park Road, adjacent to North Saanich Middle School.

Police report that the volunteers heard a loud bang at around 1 a.m. August 21, just prior to the man being struck by a projectile. Police and paramedics were called and officers discovered a small BB pellet in the back seat of the vehicle.

The man was treated for his injury at the scene by paramedics.

Police did not find anyone in the immediate area and had asked the public for assistance. Just after 1 p.m. today, the police reported they had the youths in custody and had seized "the item used to fire the projectile."

"We feel strongly that this was a random incident (not targeted)," stated Corporal Chris Manseau, "and the public at large is safe."

— with files from the Sidney North Saanich RCMP