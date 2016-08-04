New tools for cyclists in Sidney

Town of Sidney employee Stacey Lick expertly re-attaches a tire using the heavy-duty tools at the Town’s new bike station in Tulista Park.

Bike-friendly Sidney just got a little friendlier.

The Town has installed a new bike tool station in Tulista Park, along its waterfront walkway right outside the Tulista Art Gallery. Director of Engineering, Parks and Works Tim Tanton said the Town is mirroring the Capital Regional District, which is setting similar stations up in strategic areas along the Lochside and Galloping Goose trails.

The Sidney station includes a rack with heavy-duty bike tools, a tire pump with different settings and a bike rack. As well, there are QR (Quick Response) codes that allow riders to access online resources to help with any repairs.

A second tool station, Tanton continued, is planned for the Town’s new skate park, currently under construction in Tulista Park. That one, he said, will include tools for skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes. The skate park is anticipated to be complete by next summer.