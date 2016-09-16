Fall Threshing event retrns to Central Saanich

The Fall Threshing festival at Heritage Acres in Central Saanich takes place Sept. 17 and 18.

Harvest Fall Threshing will take place at Heritage Acres this weekend.

The event has been running every year since 1974 and is put on by the Saanich Historical Artifacts Society. Fall Threshing runs Sept. 17 and 18 from 9 to 4 p.m.

The event is for all ages and admission is free for adults on Saturday. For more information visit heritageacresbc.ca.