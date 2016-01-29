The girls just wanna have fun at Sidney's Tulista Park

Artists Karen Wilk, left, and Lois Kissinger at the Tulista Arts Centre in their Four Friends Having Fun art show. Artists Linda Butcher and Shirley Sarens are also in the show.

The Four Friends Having Fun art exhibit is back at Tulista Park as Karen Wilk, Lois Kissinger, Linda Butcher and Shirley Sarens paint with one another.

The PNR caught up with Wilk and Kissinger, who were the artists at Tulista on Sept. 13, to talk about their joy of art and the types of work that they do.

Wilk, who works mostly with mixed media and acrylics is known for her abstract beach work, which she has on display at Tulista.

She said she likes to change it up when it comes to her artwork.

“I like trying different things and mixed media I like…” she said, adding that she did many pieces in various blues for the current show.

“I like things that make me feel good and peaceful and serene…”

Kissinger, who has done watercolour for about 12 years, took up art after she retired. She just recently took up acrylics.

“I started in florals but I have gone to like European scenes, buildings…” she said, adding that she gravitates mostly to soft florals.

For Kissinger and Wilk, it’s the joy of art that keeps them inspired.

“I think it’s just the joy of creating something that’s pleasing to me and hopefully to others,” said Kissinger.

“I like the feeling I get when I created something and it turns out, and it just makes me feel joyful… it just feels good,” added Wilke.

Kissinger said art was also something to do after she retired, and she had heard of people trying watercolour, and so began taking a course at a local recreation centre.

She later ended up going to a few teachers in Victoria, but never did art when she was younger.

“Grade 8 art, that’s it!” she said with a laugh.

For Wilk, it was her grade eight art teacher and her high school art teacher that prompted her interest in art.

Both ladies are retired and enjoy art in their spare time.

Four Friends Having Fun runs until Sept. 18 from 10 to 4 p.m. at the Tulista Arts Centre.