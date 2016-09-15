ArtsFuture consultation comes to Sidney

VICTORIA — The Capital Regional District (CRD) Arts Development Service has announced a series of Community Workshops as part of the ongoing community consultations for the CRD Arts Strategy: Building our #ArtsFuture Together.

Ten community workshops in seven different locations throughout the CRD will be held from Sept. 19 to 23. The workshops are designed to engage the local and regional community in identifying priorities and actions for the CRD Arts Strategy.

The workshop comes to Sidney Thursday, Sept. 22 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre.

For other dates, times and more information about the consultation, visit www.placespeak.com/CRDArtsFuture.

— CRD