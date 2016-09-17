Sidney's Mary Winspear Centre holds its anniversary event later this month

As seen from above, the site of the SASCHA Hall was transformed 15 years ago into the existing Mary Winspear Centre.

The Mary Winspear Centre will be holding a celebration for its 15th year anniversary on September 27 on site.

There will be an open house from 10 to 8 p.m. with birthday cake and a walk down memory lane for people to look at old Mary Winspear archives.

There will also be a barbecue with hot dogs and drinks by donation from 11 to 2 p.m. with proceeds going to the Mary Winspear Capital Improvement Fund.