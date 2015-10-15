Comedy for Cancer Gala in Sidney Oct. 6

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team is training for their big trek, covering 1,000 kilometres across Vancouver Island. The ride will take place from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7.

In support of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock Ride, the Comedy for Cancer Gala will take place for those to donate money to the Tour de Rock for children’s cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

“It was an easy decision to make to do it again this year because the feedback from last year was phenomenal. We had such a great positive responses from the community. People donated as well which was great,” said Sidney Tour de Rock Committee Chair Laura Lavin.

During last year’s entire day of activities, more than $10,000 was raised for the Tour de Rock. Again this year, all the money raised at the event from ticket sales, a 50/50 draw, balloon pop and more, will go towards the cause.

In its second year at the Mary Winspear Centre’s Bodine Hall, new entertainers will take the stage (to be announced) and the team of riders will arrive at 6:30 p.m.. The dinner and entertainment starts at 7 p.m., provided by Island Culinary Services.

Tickets are $50 each which includes dinner for the patrons and all money going towards Tour de Rock.

People can also purchase a balloon at $20, all which have a prize listed inside.

This year will also see more prizes than last year.

They include four tickets to the Peninsula Singers’ Christmas Show, a gift certificate for a pair of Vancouver Whitecaps tickets for a regular season home match in 2017, a Muse Winery gift basket, tickets to upcoming shows at the Mary Winspear Centre and many more.

Richardson GMP will help to sponsor this year’s entertainment, but they are still looking for businesses who may be able to offset some of the costs associated with the event.

For those businesses who want to sponsor a table, they can do so at $500 which gets them seven tickets plus food for a Tour de Rock rider who will sit at their table.

“People really enjoyed it last year because they really got a personal understanding of the ride and what it’s like and how it feels for the riders,” said Lavin.

People will also have the opportunity to attend the day time event that same day, which will take place at Beacon Park. Games2U will be there along with face painting available for kids, food and live entertainment in the Sidney Bandshell (times are yet to be announced).

“It’s just another opportunity for people to come and meet the riders when they come in. They do a little parade up Beacon Avenue…” said Lavin.

There will also be a head shave for people interested. Heather Ancelet will be doing the head shave for the third year in a row and is accepting donations. For those interested in donating, they can email her at hmdandsons@gmail.com or call her at 250-818-0351.

The Gala will take place on Oct. 6. For those interested in buying tickets they can purchase them at the Peninsula News Review, the Mary Winspear Centre, Coast Capital Savings in Sidney and Saanichton or by calling Lavin at 250-889-5105 or email her at ljlavin@shaw.ca.