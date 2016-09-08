Brooke Maxwell Trio to perform at North Saanich's Jazz Vespers

Above, Brooke Maxwell of the Brooke Maxwell Trio plays at a Tom Waits tribute at Hermann’s Jazz Club in Victoria. He’s coming to North Saanich on Sept. 11.

NORTH SAANICH — The Brooke Maxwell Trio will be the featured performers at the upcoming Jazz Vespers performance.

Pianist and vocalist Brooke Maxwell will be joined by Damian Graham on drums and Peter Dowse on bass.

Brooke Maxwell studied jazz at Berklee College of Music. After accidentally seeing his first Fringe festival in 2004, he connected with Victoria’s own Atomic Vaudeville and went on to help create the hit musical, Ride the Cyclone.

Maxwell is a freelance musician who plays throughout Victoria. He is also a music educator and church music director.

Born in New Zealand and raised on the west coast of Canada, Damian Graham’s musical diversity has led to performances with some of the finest musicians in the country and abroad, including Michael Kaeshammer, The Paperboys, David Gogo and more.

He has also shared the stage with Joshua Redman, Holly Cole, Buddy Guy, and Colin James.

Graham has performed at jazz festivals and shows all over Canada, the United States and Europe.

As well as playing drums, Graham regularly works as a producer, engineer, and composer and has run his own label, Bagel Boy Records, since 1989. He has recorded two CD’s with his own bands, as well as appearing on numerous other artists’ CD’s.

Peter Dowse toured with many groups and worked as a session player in Montreal before moving to New York to write and co-produce successful pop recordings, and further develop his interest in jazz bass.

The Jazz Vespers services begin at 7 p.m. at St. John’s United Church on Sept. 11. There is no admission charge, but an offering will be taken to cover the cost of the musicians and the Vespers program.

For more information call Bernadette at 250-656-0875 or email her at bernadettegreene@shaw.ca to be included on an email list of upcoming concerts.

The Jazz Vespers series will continue on October 2 with the Peter Dent Trio, on Nov. 6 with the Eryn Sharpe Trio, and Dec. 4 with the Monik Nordine Trio.

— Submitted by Bernadette Greene/Jazz Vespers