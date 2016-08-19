Peninsula Country Market celebrates 25 years in 2016

This weekend’s Peninsula Country Market will have lots more to offer than just fruit.

Families are invited to come out to the Central Saanich Family Festival which will take place at the same time.

Presented by the Saanichton Village Association, there will be lots of special activities for kids. The big attraction will be a giant hamster ball race down a track, which will be big enough for adults too (brought in by Games2U).

There will also be a challenging inflatable obstacle course put up by Panorama Recreation Centre, along with face painting and more.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — the same hours as the usual market. This year is special, as the market celebrates its 25th year.

To celebrate its anniversary this Saturday, there will be a cake for all to enjoy, along with the start of the Association’s campaign to create a mobile agricultural education trailer.

The Lions will also be there with the famous pancake breakfast. Other community groups will be there — from the Scouts and Guides to the Saanich Pioneer Society.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase ride wrist bands at $32 (cash only) for the Saanich Fair, which would save them $8 dollars as opposed to buying them at the Fair.

No admission fee is required and there will be lots of free parking.