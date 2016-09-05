- Home
Community
Playing it forward
Glen Patterson performs a ceremonial song and blessing to commemorate the official opening of the new playground at Pacifica Housing’s Rudd Park town house residence on Sept. 1. The playground was funded through donations in Bonnie Clark’s name, as the playground is the first of a legacy project in her honour. Clark’s sudden death a year ago in her Rudd Park residence stunned her neighbours. Patterson, who is the family violence project co-ordinator at the Victoria Native Friendship Centre, added the song, followed by a smudging ceremony, at the Rudd Park gathering. It honoured Clark’s First Nations descent (Cree and Métis).
