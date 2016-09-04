Show offers travel tips

Vancouver Island travellers are invited to the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney on Sept. 18 to talk, learn, and plan their dreams with Canada’s largest travel management company.

Vision Travel has organized The Ultimate World Travel Show, a one-stop Vancouver Island shop for all things travel-related.

The show will feature over 30 travel-related suppliers, presentations, a beer garden, door prizes, exclusive special offers and more.

Vision Travel regional manager and former Olympic medalist Julie Skinner will be on hand to talk travel with guests. The show offers a highly informative day for attendees to meet and find out about what some of Canada’s top travel providers can offer them.

The show runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave. in Sidney.