Uptown offers space for girls to grow

Uptown and Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada have teamed up to offer Be You – a campaign designed to encourage girls to celebrate their individuality and believe in their ability to achieve their goals.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Uptown will host a day of free interactive activities for girls ages nine to 16 in the Greater Victoria community. Events include speakers, live entertainment, a Jump & Be You photo booth and a variety of developmental tools and information focused on helping girls to increase self-esteem and self-worth.

“Imagine a society where girls grow up with endless self-confidence and pride in celebrating their diversity,” said Kristy Lowes, marketing director for Uptown. “We designed our Be You campaign to reach out directly to young girls in the Victoria area to encourage them to express themselves and reach for the stars.”

Beginning Sept. 1, Uptown will also be providing a space to Big Sisters Victoria to run their group mentoring program Go Girls!, for girls aged 12-14. The program focuses on physical activity, balanced eating and self-esteem.

“We’ve established there’s a need in this community for girls to have opportunities to come together to focus on activities that strengthen their self-esteem and give them the confidence to become caring leaders at home, at school and in the community,” said Rhonda Brown, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria. “We’re very excited to be partnering with Uptown on this initiative and to have a beautiful space to welcome our Go Girls! participants.

Be You is a national campaign that includes online components including I Promise, featuring positive statements from girls across Canada on the site www.beyougirl.com. These promises will also be on display at Uptown’s digital Promise Wall in front of Walmart in Town Plaza.

For more information visit www.shopuptown.ca. Follow the campaign on social media with the hashtag #beyougirl. For volunteer opportunities or for more program information visit Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria at www.bbbsvictoria.com.