Pig on the loose

Lily Erlic recently received a shock as she noticed a pig on the loose as she was driving on Majestic Drive in Saanich. The owner soon came along to bring Pico the Pig home. - Lily Erlic
— image credit: Lily Erlic
  • posted Aug 18, 2016 at 1:00 PM— updated Aug 18, 2016 at 2:12 PM
