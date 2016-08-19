Sessions offer insight on dementia

A pair of upcoming sessions from the The Alzheimer Society of B.C. promise to shed light on dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is the second most feared disease for Canadians as they age.

To help residents understand this pressing health issue, the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings its free workshop, Getting to Know Dementia, to Saanich on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Participants will receive basic information on dementia and the impact it has on individuals, their caregivers and their support networks.

The introductory session reviews the challenges of receiving a diagnosis of dementia. Participants will learn about the different types of support available throughout the dementia journey, how to begin planning for the future, and strategies for living well.

This session is intended for people experiencing early symptoms of dementia, as well as family members or friends who are currently supporting a person with a recent dementia diagnosis. The workshop is not intended for the general public or health-care providers.

The workshop runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Alzheimer Resource Centre, 202-306 Burnside Rd. W. (at Tillicum Road). Pre-registration is required, by calling 250-382-2052 or e-mailing info.victoria@alzheimerbc.org.

Help for the many Saanich families living with dementia is about to take a new approach: a conversation over coffee.

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. will launch its new Dementia Question & Answer series, a casual question-and-answer session on dementia that can help families with the challenges they face, offer reassurance, and provide a sense of connection.

The Dementia Q&A runs on Thursday, Aug. 25. Participants can ask questions about dementia and caregiving, strategies to try, and community resources to explore. They’ll also get some important reassurance that they are not alone on the dementia journey.

Participants will receive basic information on dementia and the impact it has on individuals, their caregivers and their support networks.

The session runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Alzheimer Resource Centre, 202-306 Burnside Rd. W., at Tillicum Road. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. To register, call 250-382-2052 or e-mail info.victoria@alzheimerbc.org.

The informal dementia question and answer sessions are facilitated to allow caregivers to share their experiences and to take home practical information.

Both sessions are free thanks to partial funding by the province and a number of individual and corporate donors

People who are living with dementia or have questions about the disease can call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, visit www.alzheimerbc.org.