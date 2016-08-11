HOMEFINDER: Pemberton Holmes Realty opens new office in Sidney

Realtors and office staff at the new location of Pemberton Holmes in Sidney. The office had its official opening this month after moving into the space off Beacon Avenue in April.

There hasn’t really been a time lately that Realtors with Pemberton Holmes haven’t been working with their clients on the Saanich Peninsula.

They just didn’t have an office here. Until now.

On August 4, Pemberton Holmes officially opened their Sidney office with a small celebration, inviting people from the community and their customers to see the new space.

Realtor Harry Fowler says this is the company’s first office in Sidney — more than 30 years after one of their precursor branches closed. The closest physical office had been on Cloverdale Avenue in Saanich.

“I wish they’d have come earlier,” Fowler said, noting Pemberton Holmes has a great reputation and is a good company to work for.

He said approximately 10 Realtors are currently using the Sidney office as a base. It opened for use back in April but Fowler noted construction continued at the time to revamp the space. Minor touches are still waiting to be finished.

Pemberton Holmes as a company has been around since 1887. Today, there are offices on the West Shore, downtown Victoria, Sooke — and now Sidney.

Fowler said the company prides itself on being able to offer courteous service, market knowledge and — hopefully — the personalities to create long-term relationships with their clients.

“It’s well-timed,” Fowler said of the office opening. “The market is busy and it’s just a good time for it.”

The Sidney Pemberton Holmes office can be found in the small plaza off Beacon Avenue, fronted by Woodshed Pizza and Quiznos Sub shop.