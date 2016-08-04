New rental units find home in Brentwood Bay

A sample of the rental units being built along Stelly’s Cross Road.

One hundred and three new units of affordable housing are being built on Tsartlip land near Brentwood Bay and the project is estimated to be complete by 2019.

Mastercraft Construction is presenting the project, titled The Meadows. It consists of 103 townhouses available for rent only.

Construction began in July and the first 11 units are estimated to be available for occupancy by January 1, 2017. The remainder are expected to be complete in three years.

Lance Cook, sales, marketing and administration spokesperson for Mastercraft said there is a huge drive for affordable housing and the rental units will be good for families as they are two and three bedroom units.

Close to the area is a proposed pathway along Stelly’s Cross Road.

That project is currently being discussed by the District of Central Saanich and Tsartlip First Nation.

Mayor of Central Saanich Ryan Windsor said the proposed pathway has a wide community benefit for the residents of the new townhomes, along with those who have been in the neighbourhood for a long time.

Chief of the Tsartlip First Nation, Don Tom was unavailable to speak on the pathway or new developments as of the PNR’s press time.

The Stelly’s pathway is on the District’s multi-modal transportation plan and is among one of the highest priorities. District staff are still consulting with Tsartlip First Nation on the path.