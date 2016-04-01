- Home
Business
Saanich Peninsula cohousing group meets next week
CENTRAL SAANICH — What is your vision of ‘home’?
Saanich Peninsula Cohousing wants to challenge people’s visions of that subject at a neighbourhood meeting Tuesday, April 5 and again Thursday, May 5 at the Brentwood Bay Village Empourium. The organization is promoting cohousing options on the Peninsula — effectively bringing like-minded people together to explore housing options. To learn more about the meetings and the organization, visit saanichpeninsulacohousing.com.
— News staff
